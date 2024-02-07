Open Menu

Rio Carnival Group Pays Tribute To Wronged Hero Of Black History

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Decked out in sequin-studded splendor or simple shorts and flip-flops, the Brazilian revelers are all smiles as they samba in the summer night, the alcohol flowing, music thumping and glitter sparkling.

But, as is often the case at Rio de Janeiro's famed carnival, the story contained in their song is sobering, traumatic and heavy with the weight of history.

This is one of the final rehearsals of Paraiso do Tuiuti, one of 12 samba schools that will compete in Rio's legendary carnival parade contest Sunday and Monday nights.

Each sumptuous, flesh-flaunting parade tells a story.

This year, Tuiuti's is a tribute to Joao Candido, a sailor in the Brazilian navy who led a revolt in 1910 against the slave-like conditions blacks endured serving aboard their nation's ships.

The "Whip Revolt" is an often-overlooked episode in Brazilian history. But the racism and injustice Candido fought still linger in today's Brazil, say Tuiuti paraders.

"We still suffer discrimination... It's a very slow process," says Simone Soares do Nascimento, a 47-year-old cook and nutrition student.

"But we're here living life, being happy," she adds with a smile framed by shiny sequins.

