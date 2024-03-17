Open Menu

Road Accident Kills 21 In South

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Road accident kills 21 in south

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) At least 21 commuters were killed and 11 others injured in a road accident in south Afghanistan's Helmand province on Sunday, spokesman for provincial government Mawlawi Mohammad Qasim Riaz said.

The deadly accident took place on a road in Gereshk district early Sunday morning when a Herat-bound passenger bus collided with a tanker and a motorbike.

The bus overturned and caught fire, leaving 21 dead on the spot, the official said, adding the reason for the crash could be reckless driving.

Investigation has been initiated on the accident, the official added.

In the meantime, state-run Bakhtar news agency has counted 21 killed and 38 injured.

More than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured due to road accidents in Afghanistan over the past 10 months, according to General Directorate of Traffic Police of the country.

