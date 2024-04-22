Open Menu

Rockets Fired From Iraq At US-led Coalition Base In Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Rockets fired from Iraq at US-led coalition base in Syria

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Rockets were fired late Sunday from northern Iraq at a military base in Syria housing a US-led coalition, according to Iraqi security forces.

In response, the Iraqi forces launched a major search operation in northern Nineveh province and found the vehicle used in the attack, they said in a statement.

It is the first major attack against the coalition forces in several weeks.

It comes days after Israel reportedly responded to an Iranian attack with a drone strike on the Islamic republic, amid tensions fuelled by the Gaza war.

The statement from the Iraqi security forces accused "outlaw elements of having targetted a base of the international coalition with rockets in the heart of Syrian territory", at around 9:50 pm (1850 GMT).

The security forces burned the vehicle involved in the attack, the statement added.

