Rockets Fired From Iraq At US-led Coalition Base In Syria
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Rockets were fired late Sunday from northern Iraq at a military base in Syria housing a US-led coalition, according to Iraqi security forces.
In response, the Iraqi forces launched a major search operation in northern Nineveh province and found the vehicle used in the attack, they said in a statement.
It is the first major attack against the coalition forces in several weeks.
It comes days after Israel reportedly responded to an Iranian attack with a drone strike on the Islamic republic, amid tensions fuelled by the Gaza war.
The statement from the Iraqi security forces accused "outlaw elements of having targetted a base of the international coalition with rockets in the heart of Syrian territory", at around 9:50 pm (1850 GMT).
The security forces burned the vehicle involved in the attack, the statement added.
