India's Military Strikes Blatant Violation Of UN Charter, International Law: Chinese Scholar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:09 PM

Terming India's military strikes on multiple locations within Pakistan`s sovereign territory a blatant invasion of a sovereign country and serious violation of the United Nations Charter and relevant provisions of the international law, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng Xizhong said on Wednesday that the escalation of the conflict caused by India has sharply heightened the security situation in South Asia and posed a serious threat to global security as well

In terms of economy, the conflict has dealt a heavy blow to the economies of both India and Pakistan, with business activities restricted and international trade hindered during the state of emergency, he said in a statement issued here.

In terms of public life, conflicts have led to a large number of civilian casualties, spreading panic among the people, disrupting their daily lives, schools being closed, cities entering a state of emergency, and the supply of basic necessities being affected, resulting in a significant decrease in people's sense of security, he added.

Prof. Cheng said that the international community should strongly condemn India's hegemonic behavior in the region and call on both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability, remain calm and restrained, and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation.

He opined that at the international level, India launched the military attacks without sufficient evidence, which put it in a moral passive position and made it difficult to gain widespread sympathy and support from the international community.

Therefore, after the strike, no country has expressed support for India's actions, and India has been isolated diplomatically, he added.

