Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Play in Roma's Serie A match at Udinese on Sunday was abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapsed with an apparent problem with his chest.

The 24-year-old Roma defender dropped to the ground in the 70th minute with the teams level at 1-1 following a 23rd minute goal by Roberto Pereyra for the hosts and a 64th minute equaliser by Romelu Lukaku.

The Ivory Coast defender, who was taken off on a stretcher, was conscious as he left the Bluenergy Stadium, Roma confirmed, adding that "he has been taken to hospital for checks" for what Italian media report could have been a heart attack.

Ndicka raised his thumb as he was carried off into the tunnel, before Roma coach Daniele De Rossi walked alongside the stretcher and spoke to him.

De Rossi then spoke to his players, referee Luca Pairetto and his Udinese counterpart Gabriele Cioffi.

After long discussions on the touchline with Roma staff, Pairetto decided to suspend play with 70 minutes on the clock.

Serie A confirmed to AFP that the final 20 minutes of the match will be played at a later date, yet to be confirmed.

Roma are fifth in Serie A and in with a good chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, while Udinese are 15th and one point above the relegation zone.