Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 10:50 AM

RPT - Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador Over Kurdish Rallies in Paris - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) French Ambassador in Ankara Herve Magro was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday in connection with "anti-Turkish propaganda" of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during the Kurdish rallies in Paris, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik.

"Today, the French Ambassador to Ankara, Herve Magro, was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry and our reaction was expressed to the black propaganda unleashed by the PKK / PYD / YPG (Democratic Union Party, People's Defense Units, both regarded by Turkey as PKK affiliates) circles against our country under the pretext of an attack by a Frenchman in Paris on December 23, and the participation of French government officials and some politicians in this propaganda ... Our reaction on this issue was also expressed by our embassy in Paris to the relevant French authorities," a source said.

The source added that Magro was informed of Ankara's position that it would be useful for the French government and public opinion to correctly analyze the acts of violence committed by the terrorist organization in Paris.

"Turkey's expectations that France will act with common sense in the face of the mentioned incident, and will not allow the terrorist organization to advance its insidious plans were highlighted," the source said.

On Friday, a 69-year-old French man opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris' 10 arrondissement, killing three Kurds. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into premeditated murder, as the shooter confessed he attacked the Kurdish community out of racial hatred. He was detained on the day of the shooting and transferred to a psychiatric infirmary on Saturday.

The incident prompted dozens of Paris-based Kurds to take to the streets against what Paris Kurds consider as a Turkish-sponsored shooting attack against the community. It started peacefully but escalated into assaults of cars and altercations among participants themselves. Protesters, counting several thousands and increasing, started slamming bus stops, overturning cars, setting street trash bins on fire, throwing stones, bottles and sticks at the police as well as launching firecrackers. As a result 11 people were detained during the riots in the French capital, more than 30 police officers were injured.

