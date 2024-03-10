Rugby Union: Six Nations Results And Standings
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Six Nations results and standings after Sunday's fourth-round match:
At Cardiff:
Played Saturday
At Rome:
Italy 31 Scotland 29
At Twickenham:
England 23 Ireland 22
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Ireland 4 3 0 1 127 47 4 16
England 4 3 0 1 87 90 0 12
Scotland 4 2 0 2 102 98 3 11
France 4 2 1 1 95 91 1 11
Italy 4 1 1 2 68 105 1 7
Wales 4 0 0 4 71 119 3 3
Remaining Fixtures (all kick-off times GMT)
March 16
At Cardiff:
At Dublin:
Ireland v Scotland (1645)
At Lyon:
France v England (2000)
Previous Results
Round One
Feb 03: Italy 24 England 27
Feb 03: Wales 26 Scotland 27
Round Two
Feb 10: Scotland 16 France 20
Feb 10: England 16 Wales 14
Round Three
Feb 24: Scotland 30 England 21
