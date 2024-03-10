Open Menu

Rugby Union: Six Nations Results And Standings

Rugby Union: Six Nations results and standings

Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Six Nations results and standings after Sunday's fourth-round match:

At Cardiff:

Wales 24 France 45

Played Saturday

At Rome:

Italy 31 Scotland 29

At Twickenham:

England 23 Ireland 22

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Ireland 4 3 0 1 127 47 4 16

England 4 3 0 1 87 90 0 12

Scotland 4 2 0 2 102 98 3 11

France 4 2 1 1 95 91 1 11

Italy 4 1 1 2 68 105 1 7

Wales 4 0 0 4 71 119 3 3

Remaining Fixtures (all kick-off times GMT)

March 16

At Cardiff:

Wales v Italy (1415)

At Dublin:

Ireland v Scotland (1645)

At Lyon:

France v England (2000)

Previous Results

Round One

Feb 02: France 17 Ireland 38

Feb 03: Italy 24 England 27

Feb 03: Wales 26 Scotland 27

Round Two

Feb 10: Scotland 16 France 20

Feb 10: England 16 Wales 14

Feb 11: Ireland 36 Italy 0

Round Three

Feb 24: Ireland 31 Wales 7

Feb 24: Scotland 30 England 21

Feb 25: France 13 Italy 13

