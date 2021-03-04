UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Can Supply Sputnik V Vaccine To 50Mln EU Residents After EMA Approval - RDIF

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:17 PM

Russia Can Supply Sputnik V Vaccine to 50Mln EU Residents After EMA Approval - RDIF

Russia will be able to supply its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to 50 million EU residents starting from June after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves the vaccine, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, stressing that vaccine partnership should be above politic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Russia will be able to supply its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to 50 million EU residents starting from June after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves the vaccine, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, stressing that vaccine partnership should be above politics.

EMA has started the rolling review of the Russian vaccine, it will be tested for compliance with the EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev welcomed the start of the procedure, noting that RDIF provided EMA with comprehensive data on the vaccine � " which is now approved for use in more than 40 countries.

"

"Sputnik V can make an important contribution to saving millions of lives in Europe and we are looking forward to a thorough review of data by CHMP [EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use]. Vaccine partnerships should be above politics and cooperation with EMA is a perfect example demonstrating that pooling efforts is the only way to end the pandemic. Following EMA approval, we would be able to provide vaccine for 50 million Europeans starting from June 2021," Dmitriev said in a press release.

Dmitriev has assured earlier that large-scale vaccine deliveries to the EU will start only after all the Russians willing to be inoculated receive vaccine shots.

Related Topics

Russia Europe June All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

33 New Local Mobile Phone Assembly Plants Establis ..

58 seconds ago

RPT: Cooperation on Covid-19 Vaccine Can Help Impr ..

3 minutes ago

RPT: REVIEW - Europe Debates Issue of Vaccination ..

3 minutes ago

RPT: REVIEW - EU, US Sanction Russian Officials Ov ..

3 minutes ago

EU Drug Regulator Starts Rolling Review of Russia' ..

3 minutes ago

Ethiopia reports 1,161 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.