Russia Extends Flight Ban to 11 Airports in Southern, Central Regions Until September 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia bordering Ukraine have been extended until September 22, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said on Wednesday.

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 airports in the south and central parts of Russia has been extended until September 22, 2022," the agency said in a statement.

The restrictions apply to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista airports.

Restrictions on flights to airports in the southern and central parts of Russia have been in effect since February 24