UrduPoint.com

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts Of Anthrax Patients - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Patients - Official

More than 130 people have been in contact with two patients who were hospitalized this week in the central Russian region of Chuvashia after showing signs of anthrax infection, the governor said Wednesday

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) More than 130 people have been in contact with two patients who were hospitalized this week in the central Russian region of Chuvashia after showing signs of anthrax infection, the governor said Wednesday.

Anthrax occurs naturally in soil and can infect domestic animals. Humans can get sick with anthrax if they come into contact with infected livestock or contaminated products, but not with other infected people.

"We have identified all people who came in contact with the infected in the past few days. There are more than 130 of them.

They are at home, under medical surveillance," Gov. Oleg Nikolayev said on social media.

Russian agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said the anthrax patients were a smallholder couple who owned two bulls and a flock of sheep. It is now working to determine whether the animals have been vaccinated against anthrax.

Nikolayev said the village where the farm is located is being closely monitored. It is a rural area that relies on livestock for livelihood. Russia last recorded an anthrax outbreak in Stavropol, a cattle-rearing southwestern region, in June.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Social Media Agriculture Stavropol June All

Recent Stories

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

3 seconds ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

3 minutes ago
 IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukrain ..

IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukraine to Unveil in Few Days - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

7 seconds ago
 Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to ..

Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to Europe With Credit Suisse's W ..

4 minutes ago
 Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Government College ..

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Government College of Education (SMBBGCE) Larkan ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.