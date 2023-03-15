Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Patients - Official

More than 130 people have been in contact with two patients who were hospitalized this week in the central Russian region of Chuvashia after showing signs of anthrax infection, the governor said Wednesday

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) More than 130 people have been in contact with two patients who were hospitalized this week in the central Russian region of Chuvashia after showing signs of anthrax infection, the governor said Wednesday.

Anthrax occurs naturally in soil and can infect domestic animals. Humans can get sick with anthrax if they come into contact with infected livestock or contaminated products, but not with other infected people.

"We have identified all people who came in contact with the infected in the past few days. There are more than 130 of them.

They are at home, under medical surveillance," Gov. Oleg Nikolayev said on social media.

Russian agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said the anthrax patients were a smallholder couple who owned two bulls and a flock of sheep. It is now working to determine whether the animals have been vaccinated against anthrax.

Nikolayev said the village where the farm is located is being closely monitored. It is a rural area that relies on livestock for livelihood. Russia last recorded an anthrax outbreak in Stavropol, a cattle-rearing southwestern region, in June.