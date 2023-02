Russia Security Council Secretary, Algerian President Discuss Bilateral Relations - Moscow

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields, the Russian Security Council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023)

Earlier in the day, Patrushev and Algerian security officials have discussed cooperation between the countries' law enforcement and intelligence agencies during an official meeting in Algiers.