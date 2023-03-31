UrduPoint.com

Russia To Provide Consular Access To Arrested WSJ Journalist - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Russia to Provide Consular Access to Arrested WSJ Journalist - Foreign Ministry

Moscow will provide consular access to the arrested Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich in accordance with internal procedures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Moscow will provide consular access to the arrested Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich in accordance with internal procedures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik that it has decided to arrest Gershkovich for two months over espionage suspicions. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the United States. According to FSB, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms.

"In accordance with our internal procedures, this (consular) access will, of course, be provided," Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The United States exposed itself by reacting to the arrest of Gershkovich in such a way, and things will escalate if threats against Russian journalists continue, the diplomat added.

"They immediately move on to, indeed, threats, reprisals against Russian journalists. If this logic continues in the public space, the situation will escalate," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman underscored that there is no investigation on the part of the United States in order to understand what happened to the journalist.

Following the arrest of Gershkovich over espionage suspicions on Thursday, the WSJ has called on the US authorities to consider such retaliatory measures as the expulsion of the Russian ambassador and all Russian journalists working in the country. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that all journalists who have valid accreditation in Russia can and continue their journalistic activities in the country, they do not face any restrictions.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Yekaterinburg United States All Court

Recent Stories

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full ..

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full military honour

6 minutes ago
 IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities ..

IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities of IOs

6 minutes ago
 Imran solely responsible for all crises in country ..

Imran solely responsible for all crises in country: Rana Sanaullah

6 minutes ago
 Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Furth ..

Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Further Destabilize Political Situa ..

6 minutes ago
 Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports of S ..

Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports of Staffer Working for Russian 'Ha ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves increase of free flour ben ..

Punjab cabinet approves increase of free flour beneficiaries

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.