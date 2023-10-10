Open Menu

Russia Upholds Detention Of US Reporter Evan Gershkovich

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russia upholds detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovich

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected US reporter Evan Gershkovich's appeal of his detention on spy charges, and ordered him held until November 30.

Gershkovich was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, becoming the first Western reporter to be jailed on spy charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

The 31-year-old Wall Street Journal Moscow correspondent, his employer and the US government have rejected the spying allegations.

Judge Yuri Pasyunin at Moscow City Court ruled to "keep (the detention) without changes" until November 30, an AFP reporter at the court said.

Gershkovich wore a chequered shirt and jeans, smiling to journalists that he knew from behind the glass cage where he was held in court.

US diplomats were present at the hearing.

Gershkovich had appealed an August decision to prolong his detention by three months.

Russia has not provided public evidence of the allegations it has made against Gershkovich.

The American, who previously worked for AFP, continued to report from Russia after the Kremlin launched its Ukraine offensive, despite many Western journalists leaving the country.

He has been held at Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Moscow Russia Yekaterinburg March August November From Government Court

Recent Stories

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: ..

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

21 minutes ago
 World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

27 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

57 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

3 hours ago
Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

3 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

4 hours ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World