Russia upholds detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovich

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected US reporter Evan Gershkovich's appeal of his detention on spy charges, and ordered him held until November 30.

Gershkovich was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, becoming the first Western reporter to be jailed on spy charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

The 31-year-old Wall Street Journal Moscow correspondent, his employer and the US government have rejected the spying allegations.

Judge Yuri Pasyunin at Moscow City Court ruled to "keep (the detention) without changes" until November 30, an AFP reporter at the court said.

Gershkovich wore a chequered shirt and jeans, smiling to journalists that he knew from behind the glass cage where he was held in court.

US diplomats were present at the hearing.

Gershkovich had appealed an August decision to prolong his detention by three months.

Russia has not provided public evidence of the allegations it has made against Gershkovich.

The American, who previously worked for AFP, continued to report from Russia after the Kremlin launched its Ukraine offensive, despite many Western journalists leaving the country.

He has been held at Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison.