Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Indian Ambassador Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a meeting on Friday with Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma and the sides discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the development of trade and economic relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides discussed issues of the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the further development of trade and economic ties," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the sides also discussed some topical international issues in the context of deepening the foreign policy coordination between Russia and India.