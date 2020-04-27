Russian Embassy Asks State Department to Test Jailed Russian National Osipova For COVID19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The Russian Embassy is asking the US State Department to carry out a medical examination of Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova who has been sentenced to 7 years in prison in the US for parental kidnapping, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

According to Antonov, the Russian Embassy is aware of the fact that Osipova had been quarantined amid coronavirus fears. Osipova is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution, Danbury in Connecticut, where Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko is also serving his prison term. Yaroshenko was sent for medical examination earlier this month, after his cellmate died from COVID-19.

"Yesterday, on April 25 we sent a note to the State Department with a demand to take urgent measures to prevent the infection of our compatriot with the coronavirus, as well as to conduct a medical examination, including testing for COVID-19. We expect that it will be carried out urgently and Osipova will be provided with the necessary assistance," Antonov said on Sunday.

Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik earlier this month that she would ask the US Department of Justice to let Russian prisoners serve out their time back home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova - referred to in US documents by her married name Mobley was sentenced to seven years in prison last year for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her ex-husband, US national Brian Mobley. She was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of $18,000 to her husband and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States.

Both a US and Russian citizen, Osipova-Mobley left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014, allegedly escaping her abusive US husband, Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley, with one child from her first marriage and another from the second one. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.