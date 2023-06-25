Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attacks in Two Directions - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Russian forces have repelled enemy attacks in the south Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, destroying tanks, armored vehicles and manpower, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the south Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the Vostok group of forces repelled an enemy attack in the Makarivka area.

A tank, armored combat vehicles and manpower were destroyed. Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated," the spokesperson said.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, another Ukrainian attack was repelled and the enemy retreated having suffered losses in manpower and equipment, the spokesperson added.

In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces have also destroyed over 50 Ukrainian militants and seven armored vehicles, the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.