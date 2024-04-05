Open Menu

Russian Forces Up Pressure On Ukraine's Eastern Front

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM

Russian forces up pressure on Ukraine's eastern front

Ukraine warned on Friday that a key frontline town was coming under "constant fire" from advancing Russian troops as Moscow said it had captured another small village

Kramatorsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Ukraine warned on Friday that a key frontline town was coming under "constant fire" from advancing Russian troops as Moscow said it had captured another small village.

Russia's advances on the battlefield came as Ukraine said it had destroyed at least six military planes at a Russian airbase in one of its largest overnight drone attacks in weeks.

Buoyed by their advantage in manpower and arms, Russian forces are on the offensive.

The Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk region appears to be their next major target.

"The town has become even more dangerous," the head of the Chasiv Yar military administration, Sergiy Chaus, told AFP on Friday during an interview in the nearby city of Kramatorsk.

"If before there were moments when you could hear silence in the town, now there is no silence.

.. There is constant fire" he said.

Both Ukrainian and Russian military bloggers with links to the armed forces said on Friday that Russian troops had reached the outskirts of the town.

Chaus declined to comment on those reports. He said there were around 770 people still living there.

"There is not a single building left intact," he added.

Chasiv Yar is an important logistics hub for Kyiv's forces and sits a few kilometres west of Bakhmut, which was flattened by months of artillery fire before it was captured by Russia last May.

Russia has recently secured its first territorial gains since seizing Bakhmut and is now trying to press onwards against Ukrainian units hobbled by delays in the supply of vital Western military aid.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Kramatorsk Donetsk Hub May From

Recent Stories

Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal

5 minutes ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

13 minutes ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

10 minutes ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

10 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

10 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

34 minutes ago
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

2 minutes ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

2 minutes ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

2 minutes ago
 Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years ..

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

2 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

11 minutes ago
 Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque ..

Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque Country crash

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World