Russian Journalist Says Beaten In Moscow Hate Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russian journalist says beaten in Moscow hate attack

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) An openly gay Russian journalist said Saturday he had been beaten near a park in central Moscow in a hate attack.

Pavel Lobkov, a former presenter on Russia's independent tv Rain channel, posted images of his injuries on Facebook, showing a bloodied nose and hand.

"The broken face of a 'faggot' beaten up in a courtyard on Patriarch's (Ponds)," he said in a post accompanying the images.

Patriarch's Ponds is an affluent residential area with a large pond and garden, about 35 minutes walk from Red Square.

Lobkov did not provide further details and AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the attack, which he posted about early Saturday morning.

The incident comes a month after Russia's top court labelled the "international LGBT movement" as extremist, in a move rights groups warned could precede a wider crackdown.

