Russian Navy's Perekop Military Training Ship Arrives In Havana - Embassy In Cuba

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Russian Navy's Perekop Military Training Ship Arrives in Havana - Embassy in Cuba

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Perekop military training ship of the Russian navy with cadets on board has arrived in Cuba's capital Havana, the Russian Embassy in Cuba said Tuesday.

"The Perekop military training ship, upon entry into Havana Harbor, was greeted with 21 salvos of artillery salute. Perekop also greeted the brotherly people of Cuba," the embassy said on Twitter.

Perekop departed from the port town of Kronstadt near the Russian city of St. Petersburg and started its long-distance voyage on June 20. It took 14 days for the ship to cross the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea after passing the English Channel.

The ship will visit several countries in the Caribbean, as well as Latin America and Africa, to provide navy cadets with maritime practice. The vessel is expected to return to its home base in September.

