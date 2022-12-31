Russian Stock Market Drops by 43.12% in 2022 - Moscow Stock Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The Russian stock market decreased by 43.12% in 2022, the Moscow Stock Exchange data showed on Friday.

By the end of Friday's main trading session, which is the last session of 2022, the ruble-denominated Moscow Exchange Index was up 0.33% to 2154.12 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was up 3.61% to 970.6 points, the data showed.

According to the data, over the week, the Moscow Exchange Index was up 1.42%, while in December it was down 0.94%.

Earlier in the day, data from Japan, China and Hong Kong stock markets also showed record drops. China's Shanghai Composite Index and Shenzhen Composite Index plummeted by 15.1% and 21.9%, respectively, which is the lowest drop since 2018, while Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped by 15.

3%, lowest since 2011. The Japanese 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell by 9.2% in 2022, trading at its lowest level since December 2018.

Stock markets have been severely affected by the Ukraine conflict and sanctions campaign launched by the Western states against Russia. On February 24, the Russian Stock Exchange suspended trade on all markets after collapsing 10% immediately after opening. On May 5, the UK's Revenue and Customs department revoked the Moscow Stock Exchange's (MOEX) status as a recognized stock exchange, limiting access to certain UK tax treatments and reliefs for future investments. A number of Russian companies have also been delisted from major stock exchanges over the year.