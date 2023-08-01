Open Menu

Russia's Planned Sale Of Electric Drones To India Will Help Save Rare Birds - Company

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India Will Help Save Rare Birds - Company

Several Indian companies are ready to purchase Russian-developed Kanatokhod (Cablewalker) drones for automated inspection of power lines, which would also help save rare bird species by placing deflectors on the cables, Pavel Kamnev, commercial director of the drone's developer, said on Tuesday

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Several Indian companies are ready to purchase Russian-developed Kanatokhod (Cablewalker) drones for automated inspection of power lines, which would also help save rare bird species by placing deflectors on the cables, Pavel Kamnev, commercial director of the drone's developer, said on Tuesday.

The project was launched by Russian company Laboratory of the Future in 2011. The robotic complex can monitor the reliability of power lines and perform some types of maintenance and local repairs without the need to shut down the grid.

"This model is currently undergoing certification in India. Several Indian companies are already ready to purchase them from us to perform work in the country ... It is necessary to conduct demonstration flights, but it is the rainy season in India and we will not start flights until September. In October, we will receive an Indian license that will allow us to use our drones in India," Kamnev said on the sidelines of the Archipelago 2023 design and education intensive in the Russian city of Novosibirsk.

Under Indian law, unlike in Russia, 30% of all power line inspection work must be automated, the commercial director said. The company demonstrated Kanatokhod's capabilities to four major Indian power grid operators in May, and they were "raving about this technology," Kamnev added.

In particular, the drones will be used to place bird deflectors on power lines to protect an endemic species of stork, whose population in India is estimated at around 100, Kamnev said.

Birds often die from electrocution after colliding with live power lines, so Indian grid operators place special reflective disks to scare them away. This laborious process has not yet been automated and results in injuries and deaths among lineworkers, the commercial director said.

To solve this problem, the Laboratory of the Future has developed a special module that mounts 10 bird deflectors on a drone and installs them on power lines.

Related Topics

India Drone Technology Education Russia Company Novosibirsk May September October All From

Recent Stories

Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams ..

Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams Buneri passes away

5 minutes ago
 Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pa ..

Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pakistan an attractive destinati ..

5 minutes ago
 PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into ..

PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into Khar attack, anti-terror effor ..

5 minutes ago
 US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Coo ..

US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Cools Amid Federal Rate Hikes - L ..

29 seconds ago
 Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Securit ..

Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Security Council - Deputy Envoy

5 minutes ago
 Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against ..

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

12 minutes ago
The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of i ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of imposing fine on top officers

12 minutes ago
 Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

12 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USA ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USAID to Cut Spending, Reform Dip ..

12 minutes ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

8 minutes ago
 20 killed in India crane collapse

20 killed in India crane collapse

8 minutes ago
 5 apprehended in twin cities crackdown against out ..

5 apprehended in twin cities crackdown against outlaws

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World