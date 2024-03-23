Sabalenka Takes To Court After Six-hour Rain Delay
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 08:21 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Play finally got underway at the WTA and ATP Miami Open on Friday after six hours of rain delays.
Following the long wait, world number two Aryna Sabalenka took to the court just days after the death of her former boyfriend to face Spain's Paula Badosa.
Belarusian Sabalenka walked onto the court wearing an all-black outfit, a choice matched by her close friend Badosa.
Sabalenka on Wednesday said she was "heartbroken" by the death of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov in a statement on Wednesday, where she revealed they had not been a couple at the time of his death.
Koltsov died on Monday with Miami police saying he had jumped from the balcony of a room at an resort in an "apparent suicide."
Koltsov, a former NHL ice hockey player and coach, was 42-years-old.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is scheduled to face Italy's Camila Giorgi while Naomi Osaka of Japan takes on Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in later matches.
Men's world number three Jannik Sinner of Italy is scheduled to face compatriot Andrea Vavassori while fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia takes on Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.
