PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The security guard in front of Qatar's embassy in Paris was killed in the early morning hours on Monday, according to local media.

The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into intentional homicide after a 40-year-old male suspect forced his way into the official headquarters at around 6.30 in the morning, French news outlet franceinfo reported.

An altercation ensued wherein the suspect delivered several punches to the security guard, a 44-year-old female.

According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, the suspect was severely beaten and died shortly thereafter.

The suspect was arrested by police almost immediately at the scene and is currently being held at the Hotel-Dieu hospital in Paris' fourth arrondissement.

"The circumstances of the security guard's death are yet to be precisely determined," said the prosecutor's office. "The use of a weapon is not confirmed."The embassy is located in Paris' eighth Arrondissement, close to Champs Elysees.