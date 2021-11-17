UrduPoint.com

Senegal Opposition Leader Released After Latest Arrest: Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:57 PM

Senegal opposition leader released after latest arrest: lawyer

Senegalese police released an opposition leader hours after his arrest on Wednesday, his lawyer said, a week after he was previously detained following clashes between his supporters and security forces

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Senegalese police released an opposition leader hours after his arrest on Wednesday, his lawyer said, a week after he was previously detained following clashes between his supporters and security forces.

Political tensions in Senegal have flared up between President Macky Sall's government and the opposition this year, with riots erupting in March after a leading opposition figure was arrested.

Barthelemy Dias, a mayoral candidate for Senegal's capital Dakar, was arrested by police earlier Wednesday as he left home to "distribute flyers" with a small group of supporters, one of his lawyers, Cheikh Khouraissy Ba, told AFP via telephone.

Ba later confirmed that Dias had been released, although the police did not comment when approached by AFP.

Police previously detained Dias, a staunch rival of President Sall, presidential hopeful Ousmane Sonko and former minister Elhadji Malick Gakou on November 10 amid clashes between their followers and security forces in Dakar.

Dias was due to appear in court in connection with an incident where a man was shot dead in 2011 as political violence wracked the West African country.

Dias, mayor of Dakar's Mermoz-Sacre-Coeur district, heads a coalition of opposition parties for the city's mayoralty in local elections scheduled for January 2022.

Related Topics

Dead Riots Police Lawyers Man Dakar Senegal January March November Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's appearances in the last month ..

Queen Elizabeth II's appearances in the last month

3 minutes ago
 US, Kenya press for Ethiopia ceasefire

US, Kenya press for Ethiopia ceasefire

3 minutes ago
 Effective steps being taken to provide healthcare ..

Effective steps being taken to provide healthcare faclities to people in Balochi ..

3 minutes ago
 EVMs to end rigging, protect each & every vote: Ha ..

EVMs to end rigging, protect each & every vote: Hammad

3 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.3% Y/Y in Q3 2021 - Rosstat's Es ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.3% Y/Y in Q3 2021 - Rosstat's Estimate

31 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary terms passage of bills in ..

Parliamentary Secretary terms passage of bills in parliament PTI's great victory ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.