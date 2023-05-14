UrduPoint.com

Seven Hurt In Arizona Shooting Near Mexican Border - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Seven people were injured in a shooting that broke out overnight in the US city of Yuma, just north of the US-Mexico border in Arizona, media cited police as saying Sunday.

The Yuma Police Department's Lt.

Craig Johnson said police responded to a call about an aggravated assault that came in shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday (06:00 GMT Sunday), ABC news reported.

Seven people were found injured at the scene of a gathering and transported to a hospital. Johnson said police did not have a suspect but added that there was no credible ongoing threat to the community.

