Seven Hurt in Arizona Shooting Near Mexican Border - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Seven people were injured in a shooting that broke out overnight in the US city of Yuma, just north of the US-Mexico border in Arizona, media cited police as saying Sunday.

The Yuma Police Department's Lt.

Craig Johnson said police responded to a call about an aggravated assault that came in shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday (06:00 GMT Sunday), ABC news reported.

Seven people were found injured at the scene of a gathering and transported to a hospital. Johnson said police did not have a suspect but added that there was no credible ongoing threat to the community.