Simonyan Thinks Trump, Biden Have Most Chances To Win US Presidential Vote 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Simonyan Thinks Trump, Biden Have Most Chances to Win US Presidential Vote 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Among all candidates to become president of the United States, current President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have the most chances to win the vote next year, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster, said on Monday.

"I think that the next US president will be either of the two - Biden or Trump. Although, a lot might still change," Simonyan opined in a broadcast by Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda.

She added that back it 2016, she did not expect that Trump would win the presidential vote, but "predicted" Barack Obama's victory before his election.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3, 2020.

