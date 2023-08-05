BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The Slovenia police and army are dealing with the consequences of flooding and evacuating citizens from affected areas using helicopters, the Slovenian Defense Ministry said Friday.

At least three people have died in Slovenia as a result of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains on Friday. According to the country's meteorology agency, up to 200 millimeters of rain fell in some areas of the country. The area in the vicinity of Celje, the country's third-largest city, has been hit particularly hard.

"At the moment, about 100 servicepeople of the Slovenian army are involved in the affected areas of Crna na Koroskem, Kamnik, Savinjska Valley and Mezica, where they are deployed with equipment - construction machines, excavators and trucks," the ministry said.

The ministry added on social media that up to four helicopters were battling floods in the country.

"The Slovenian army is involved with two Bell 412 helicopters and one Cougar helicopter on standby in the vicinity of Maribor. In addition, another Cougar helicopter, also equipped with winches, has been recalled from overseas for assistance at home. A Bell 206 helicopter remains on standby to assess the extent of the flooding," the ministry said.

Helicopter crews are assisting in the rescue of people and the protection of material values, as well as the evacuation of residents and provision of drinking water. About 500 more troops were in reserve and will be deployed in the field if necessary.

The country's police added that it was also using helicopters in the relief and evacuation of citizens.

The Slovenian Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief said that some parts of the country were completely cut off from transportation and communication with these was difficult.