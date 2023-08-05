Open Menu

Slovenia's Forces Using Helicopters To Deal With Consequences Of Floods - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Slovenia's Forces Using Helicopters to Deal With Consequences of Floods - Defense Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The Slovenia police and army are dealing with the consequences of flooding and evacuating citizens from affected areas using helicopters, the Slovenian Defense Ministry said Friday.

At least three people have died in Slovenia as a result of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains on Friday. According to the country's meteorology agency, up to 200 millimeters of rain fell in some areas of the country. The area in the vicinity of Celje, the country's third-largest city, has been hit particularly hard.

"At the moment, about 100 servicepeople of the Slovenian army are involved in the affected areas of Crna na Koroskem, Kamnik, Savinjska Valley and Mezica, where they are deployed with equipment - construction machines, excavators and trucks," the ministry said.

The ministry added on social media that up to four helicopters were battling floods in the country.

"The Slovenian army is involved with two Bell 412 helicopters and one Cougar helicopter on standby in the vicinity of Maribor. In addition, another Cougar helicopter, also equipped with winches, has been recalled from overseas for assistance at home. A Bell 206 helicopter remains on standby to assess the extent of the flooding," the ministry said.

Helicopter crews are assisting in the rescue of people and the protection of material values, as well as the evacuation of residents and provision of drinking water. About 500 more troops were in reserve and will be deployed in the field if necessary.

The country's police added that it was also using helicopters in the relief and evacuation of citizens.

The Slovenian Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief said that some parts of the country were completely cut off from transportation and communication with these was difficult.

Related Topics

Army Police Water Social Media Died Maribor Slovenia From Rains

Recent Stories

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

3 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

4 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

4 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

4 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

4 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

4 hours ago
Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarti ..

Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarting US Food Assistance - State ..

4 hours ago
 US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went ..

US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went Missing 27 Years Ago

4 hours ago
 Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black S ..

Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black Sea deal: UN agency

4 hours ago
 UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace ..

UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace After Sunak Mansion Protest - ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World