MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Somalian authorities declared Simon Mulongo, the African Union Commission for Somalia (AMISOM) deputy special representative, a persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within a week, the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the federal government of Somalia commends the African Union Commission and we are honoured the commission that the following person has been designated a 'persona non grata' and has been instructed to leave Somalia within 7 days," a ministerial letter to the African Union read, as cited by the Horn Observer media outlet.

The reason behind Mulongo's expulsion is his alleged engagement "in activities incompatible with AMISOM mandate and Somali security strategy," the letter added.

Somalian Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak took to Twitter to comment on the issue.

"The FGS (the Federal Government of Somalia) will hold accountable AMISOM personel, particularly those at the leadership level, who are expected to be beyond reproach in their integrity as they discharge their duty under the UN/AU mandate," Abdirizak tweeted.

AMISOM was formed in 2007 to train the Somalian Armed Forces, ensure the provision of humanitarian aid and promote political stability in the country.