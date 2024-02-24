Open Menu

Spanish Apartment Block Inferno Leaves At Least 9 Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Spanish apartment block inferno leaves at least 9 dead

Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Spanish fire crews on Friday picked through a smouldering 14-storey apartment block in Valencia, searching for bodies and clues, after an inferno ripped through the building killing at least nine people.

Authorities, who declared three days of mourning, said it was unclear if more people were missing and gave no immediate indication for the cause.

Experts said however the building was covered with highly flammable cladding, which could account for the rapid spread of the blaze after it broke out on the fourth floor on Thursday afternoon.

Black smoke rose high in the sky as flames quickly consumed the high-rise of 138 flats in the Campanar district of the Mediterranean port city in eastern Spain, film footage of the horrific blaze showed.

Police have so far found nine bodies, said Pilar Bernabe, the central government's representative in the region, revising down a toll of 10 announced earlier on Friday.

Amid uncertainty over the missing, officials have not ruled out the death toll rising however.

Fifteen people were treated for injuries of varying degrees, including a seven-year-old child and seven firefighters, but their lives were not in danger.

Fire crews on Friday entered the blackened ruin of the residential block, its windows blown out and the once-white facade charred with the residue of smoke and flames.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the scene and encouraged people to "show empathy, affection and solidarity with the victims, with their families, with those who still do not know exactly what has happened" to their loved ones.

Smoke still wafted from the building though it was quickly blown away by the strong winds, which had fuelled the flames and complicated efforts to douse the blaze.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Police Film And Movies Pilar Valencia Spain From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

3 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

12 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

12 hours ago
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

12 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

12 hours ago
 KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

12 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

12 hours ago
 CM sends summary for PA session

CM sends summary for PA session

12 hours ago
 Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct ..

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections

12 hours ago

More Stories From World