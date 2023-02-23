UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez Arrives In Kiev - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kiev on Thursday to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, media reported.

The Spanish prime minister was received by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported.

As part of his trip, Sanchez is scheduled to visit the cities of Irpin and Bucha, the report said.

On Wednesday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that Madrid would transfer six Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and could send more if required by the situation.

Western countries, including numerous European nations, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In December, Kiev said it hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023.

In February, Ukraine's government also started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and jets to prepare for a counter-offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict.

