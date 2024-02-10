Open Menu

Student Reportedly Killed In Senegal Election Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Student reportedly killed in Senegal election protests

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Senegalese security forces fired tear gas at protesters in the capital Friday as mounting anger over the postponement of a presidential election reportedly claimed a first victim.

A student was killed in the northern town of Saint-Louis, according to a report by RFM radio as protests spread around the West African country.

Police fired tear gas to stop demonstrators getting to the Place de la Nation in central Dakar, where a rally had been planned.

Hundreds of demonstrators threw stones at police and set fire to tyres as the square was closed off.

Anger has mounted since President Macky Sall postponed a presidential election scheduled February 25 until December.

"The situation is deplorable. We came to pray and we got gassed. It's intolerable," Thierno Alassane Sall, one of the 20 candidates who had been due to vie for the presidency, told AFP.

Clashes spread to other areas of the capital, closing main roads, rail lines and main markets.

Demonstrations also took place in other towns, according to social network reports.

The death of the student in Saint-Louis was confirmed to AFP by a local hospital source speaking on condition of anonymity. Authorities have not given a toll.

Police also dispersed a protest by about 200 people in Nioro du Rip, some 250 kilometres (150 miles) east of Dakar.

-

Related Topics

Election Fire Protest Police Student Saint-Louis Dakar February December Gas Market

Recent Stories

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

3 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

21 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

21 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

21 hours ago
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

22 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

22 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

22 hours ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

23 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World