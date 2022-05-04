UrduPoint.com

Sullivan, Japanese Counterpart Discuss Biden Trip To Tokyo, Regional Security - WH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Sullivan, Japanese Counterpart Discuss Biden Trip to Tokyo, Regional Security - WH

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Japanese counterpart Akiba Takeo agreed in a recent telephone call that President Joe Biden's trip to Tokyo later this month will be an opportunity to take steps to strengthen deterrence in the region and to advance their mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific, the White House said in a press release.

"The two agreed that the meeting between the President and (Japanse) Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida is an opportunity to affirm the strength of the US-Japan alliance, take steps to strengthen deterrence in the region, and advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," the release said on Tuesday.

Moreover, Sullivan highlighted that the second in-person Quad Leaders meeting will be key in demonstrating that the group is serving an important role in the region, the release said.

Biden is scheduled to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on security and trade matters. While in Tokyo, Biden will also participate in a meeting with Quad leaders, which will include his counterparts from Australia, Japan, and India.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia White House Visit Takeo Tokyo Alliance Japan South Korea May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

21 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

1 day ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

1 day ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

1 day ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.