Sullivan To Meet Japanese, S. Korean Counterparts In Hawaii On Thursday - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Sullivan to Meet Japanese, S. Korean Counterparts in Hawaii on Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Thursday to discuss security matters in the Indo-Pacific region, the White House said in a press release.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, National Security Secretariat Secretary General Akiba Takeo of Japan, and Director of the National Security Office of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Kim Sung-han will meet at the Headquarters of the United States Indo-Pacific Command in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 1, 2022," the release said on Tuesday.

Sullivan is visiting the US Indo-Pacific Command Center to discuss with his counterparts defense of the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

Sullivan will have bilateral meetings with each of his counterparts on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled trilateral meeting, the release said.

