Swedish Coast Guard Warns Ships To Keep 7-Nautical-Mile Distance From Nord Stream Leaks

Published September 30, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The Swedish Maritime Authority extended the recommended distance ships should keep from the area of the leaks at Nord Stream pipelines to 7 nautical miles, the Swedish Coast Guard said on Friday.

On Monday, terrorist attacks occurred on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

"The Swedish Maritime Authority is currently delivering navigational warnings to ships in order to now secure a distance of seven nautical miles from the incident areas," the message read, adding that previously, the recommended distance was five nautical miles.

The coast guard also noted that it was monitoring gas leaks in the area and ensuring safe passage for ships.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Moscow was expecting information from Denmark and Sweden on the situation around the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated proceedings on charges of international terrorism in connection with explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council concerning the attack was scheduled for 19:00 GMT on Friday.

