Tanzania Hit By Recent IS Attack Near Mozambique Border: Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:05 PM

Tanzania hit by recent IS attack near Mozambique border: police

Tanzanian police have said that about 300 militants launched a cross-border attack from Mozambique last week, confirming an earlier claim by the Islamic State group

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzanian police have said that about 300 militants launched a cross-border attack from Mozambique last week, confirming an earlier claim by the Islamic State group.

"It's true that about 300 terrorists from Mozambique attacked our station at Kitaya in (southern) Mtwara last week and killed some people," said police chief Simon Sirro, speaking to journalists on Wednesday.

