UrduPoint.com

Three People Dead Amid Flooding Caused By Typhoon Hinnamnor In Primorye - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Three People Dead Amid Flooding Caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Primorye - Governor

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) At least three people died in Russia's Primorye as a result of flooding caused by typhoon Hinnamnor, Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said.

"It (the typhoon) passed quickly, but did a lot of harm. Unfortunately, we lost three people. In the Terneysky region - a man (died) when his car drowned, in the Lazovsky region a woman was washed away by a stream... in Dalnegorsk a woman was also washed away by a stream," Kozhemyako told the Vladivostok FM radio station on Monday.

According to Primorsky authorities, over 990 buildings in the region were flooded amid heavy rains caused by typhoon Hinnamnor and 34 bridges were damaged.

Kozhemyako has appealed to Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov with a request to introduce a Federal emergency regime in Primorye due to typhoon Hinnamnor.

Last week, nearly a dozen people died and several others went missing as powerful typhoon Hinnamnor ripped through South Korea, forcing nearly 3,000 people to evacuate and leaving over 66,000 houses without electricity.

Related Topics

Governor Electricity Russia Car Died Man Dalnegorsk Vladivostok South Korea Women Rains

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz ’s legal battle for  passport: LHC ..

Maryam Nawaz ’s legal battle for  passport: LHC may constitute fresh division ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

23 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

1 day ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

1 day ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.