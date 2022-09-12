Three People Dead Amid Flooding Caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Primorye - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) At least three people died in Russia's Primorye as a result of flooding caused by typhoon Hinnamnor, Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said.

"It (the typhoon) passed quickly, but did a lot of harm. Unfortunately, we lost three people. In the Terneysky region - a man (died) when his car drowned, in the Lazovsky region a woman was washed away by a stream... in Dalnegorsk a woman was also washed away by a stream," Kozhemyako told the Vladivostok FM radio station on Monday.

According to Primorsky authorities, over 990 buildings in the region were flooded amid heavy rains caused by typhoon Hinnamnor and 34 bridges were damaged.

Kozhemyako has appealed to Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov with a request to introduce a Federal emergency regime in Primorye due to typhoon Hinnamnor.

Last week, nearly a dozen people died and several others went missing as powerful typhoon Hinnamnor ripped through South Korea, forcing nearly 3,000 people to evacuate and leaving over 66,000 houses without electricity.