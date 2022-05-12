UrduPoint.com

Tibet Airlines Passenger Jet Catches Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Tibet Airlines passenger jet catches fire

A Tibet Airlines plane caught fire on Thursday at a Chinese airport after veering off the runway, but all passengers and crew were "safely evacuated", the airline said

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A Tibet Airlines plane caught fire on Thursday at a Chinese airport after veering off the runway, but all passengers and crew were "safely evacuated", the airline said.

The flight, carrying 113 passengers and nine crew, was headed from the southwestern city of Chongqing to Tibet's Nyingchi when crew noticed "abnormalities" and "suspended take off", causing the jet to overrun the runway and catch fire, the company said in a statement.

Images shared by Chinese state media showed flames engulfing the wing of the stricken jet as terrified passengers ran from the scene.

"All passengers and crew have been safely evacuated," Tibet Airlines said in a statement.

"The injured passengers were all only lightly injured, and have been sent to hospital for treatment."

