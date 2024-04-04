Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after US tech shares gained in mixed Wall Street trade.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.24 percent, or 489.25 points, at 39,941.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.90 percent, or 24.31 points, to 2,730.82.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains after high-tech shares were bought in the US market," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Matsui Securities said bargain-hunting purchases were also supporting the market.

US stocks finished little changed following mixed economic indicators including stronger-than-expected payroll data and a weak reading for service sector growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.1 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2 percent.

The Dollar fetched 151.66 Yen in early Asian trade, against 151.70 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, electronic parts maker TDK was up 4.49 percent at 7,776 yen, industrial robot maker Fanuc was up 4.07 percent at 4,352 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 3.48 percent at 6,550 yen.

Shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen was up 3.44 percent at 2,042.5 yen. Hitachi rose 3.03 percent to 13,930 yen, and trading house Mitsui and Co. gained 2.85 percent to 7,119 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Robot Kawasaki Tokyo Reading New York Stocks Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

50 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

1 hour ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

1 hour ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

4 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

5 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

8 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

17 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

17 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

17 hours ago

More Stories From World