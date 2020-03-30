UrduPoint.com
Too Early To Postpone UNGA In September Due To Pandemic - President To Sputnik

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:32 PM

) UN General Assembly's schedule for September is too early to review amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) UN General Assembly's schedule for September is too early to review amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande told Sputnik.

"We avoided to postpone just yet any meetings in September," Muhammad-Bande said, when asked whether the 75th session of the UN General Assembly would be rescheduled.

The UNGA has, however, shifted its schedule for March, April and part of May due to the spread of the virus which has infected more than 700,000 people across the world.

