Track-laying Completed For Railway Linking Tibet's Lhasa, Nyingchi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:58 PM

LHASA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The track-laying work of a railway linking Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, and Nyingchi City in eastern Tibet was completed on Thursday.

It marked an important step in the construction of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway that will connect Lhasa and Chengdu, the capital of the neighboring Sichuan Province.

China Nyingchi Lhasa Chengdu

