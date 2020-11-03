Trump Comments on Vienna Attacks at Final Rally in Michigan, Says Europe Has 'Big Problem'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he will continue to protect his country from radical Islamic terrorists, to prevent attacks like the ones that happened in Vienna on Monday and in France last week.

"I am keeping radical Islamic terrorists, if you don't mind, the hell out of our country. And if you take a look at France over the last week, they're having a devastating problem, another problem happened today, a very big problem in Europe and we don't want that. We don't want that problem," Trump said around midnight on Monday, at the final rally of his campaign, held in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The president warned that his Democratic rival Joe Biden would turn Michigan and other states into a refugee camp if elected, while Trump himself was boosting the US military.

"We invested 2.5 trillion Dollars in the US military - the biggest investment we've ever made, we're the envy of every country militarily, Russia, China, North Korea," Trump told his supporters in Michigan.

Earlier, Trump expressed support to Vienna residents after the deadly attacks in the Austrian capital, saying that terror attacks in Europe must stop.

"Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe. These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Attacks were carried out in Vienna late on Monday, at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city, according to Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros. At least three people died as a result of the attacks, according to city police. Soros said that over a dozen people were injured, including one police officer.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer have both called the attacks a terrorist act.

Nehammer told reporters on Tuesday that one attacker who was shot by police was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).

The shootings in Vienna come as France is still in shock following the recent attacks in Nice and Lyon.