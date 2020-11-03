UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Comments On Vienna Attacks At Final Rally In Michigan, Says Europe Has 'Big Problem'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Trump Comments on Vienna Attacks at Final Rally in Michigan, Says Europe Has 'Big Problem'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he will continue to protect his country from radical Islamic terrorists, to prevent attacks like the ones that happened in Vienna on Monday and in France last week.

"I am keeping radical Islamic terrorists, if you don't mind, the hell out of our country. And if you take a look at France over the last week, they're having a devastating problem, another problem happened today, a very big problem in Europe and we don't want that. We don't want that problem," Trump said around midnight on Monday, at the final rally of his campaign, held in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The president warned that his Democratic rival Joe Biden would turn Michigan and other states into a refugee camp if elected, while Trump himself was boosting the US military.

"We invested 2.5 trillion Dollars in the US military - the biggest investment we've ever made, we're the envy of every country militarily, Russia, China, North Korea," Trump told his supporters in Michigan.

Earlier, Trump expressed support to Vienna residents after the deadly attacks in the Austrian capital, saying that terror attacks in Europe must stop.

"Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe. These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Attacks were carried out in Vienna late on Monday, at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city, according to Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros. At least three people died as a result of the attacks, according to city police. Soros said that over a dozen people were injured, including one police officer.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer have both called the attacks a terrorist act.

Nehammer told reporters on Tuesday that one attacker who was shot by police was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).

The shootings in Vienna come as France is still in shock following the recent attacks in Nice and Lyon.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Russia Europe Interior Minister China Twitter France Trump Died Vienna Nice Lyon Grand Rapids Austria North Korea All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in 3rd ODI

5 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths and 1,1 76 new cas ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

11 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.