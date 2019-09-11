UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Issues Executive Order To Expand US Sanctions Targeting Terror Leaders - White House

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Trump Issues Executive Order to Expand US Sanctions Targeting Terror Leaders - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a new executive order that allowed the US Treasury and State Departments to unveil new sanctions on 27 individuals and entities allegedly linked to the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), Hamas, Hezbollah and other groups.

"I have issued an Executive Order to modernize and expand sanctions to combat terrorism," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "The Order enhances our ability to use powerful sanctions to target terrorists and their supporters and deprive them of their financial, material, and logistical support worldwide."

The State and Treasury Departments meanwhile announced that Trump's order had paved the way for new sanctions against 27 individuals and entities.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his department designated 12 leaders from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), Hezbollah and other organizations under the order.

"Today's executive order marks the most significant update to counterterrorism sanctions authority since September of 2001," Pompeo told reporters at a White House press briefing.

The US Treasury Department for its part unveiled new sanctions against 15 leaders, individuals and entities allegedly affiliated with Hamas, IS, al-Qaeda (also banned in Russia), and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods-Force.

This action, combined with the steps taken by the State Department, represents "some of the furthest reaching designations of terrorists and their supporters in the past 15 years," the Treasury said.

Trump's executive order, which comes on the eve of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, expands the authorities that the Treasury can use to target terrorist leaders, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the White House briefing.

Those targeted by the Treasury's sanctions include Muhammad Said Izadi, the head of the Palestinian office of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Qods Force in Lebanon.

The Treasury also designated three individuals and four entities in Turkey - Hamas leader Zaher Jabarin and businessmen Marwan Mahdi Salah al-Rawi and Ismael Tash, along with money transfer companies Redin Exchange, SMART, Saksouk, Al Haram and Al-Khalidi.

The new designations also included Syrian IS financier Muhamad Ali al-Hebo and his Al-Hebo jewelry company, Maldives-based IS recruiter Mohamad Ameen, Brazil-based Al-Qaeda facilitator Mohammad Ahmed Elsayed Ahmed Ibrahim, Philipines IS financier Almaida Marani Salvin and an Egyptian Al-Qaeda member in Turkey, Muhammad Ali Sayid Ahmad.

The State Department meanwhile designated Hurras al-Din, an Al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria, along with 12 leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, IS, Al-Qaeda, Hamas and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force.

The 12 leaders include Noor Wali of the Taliban's branch in Pakistan, Marwan Issa of Hamas, Muhammad al-Hindi and Baha Abu al-Ata of Islamic Jihad, and Ali Karaki, Muhammad Haydar Fuad Shukr and Ibrahim Aqil of Hezbollah.

Also among those designated by the State Department were Hajji Taysir, Abu Abdullah ibn Umar al-Barnawi, Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan of the IS terror group and Faruq al-Suri, a Syrian national who leads Hurras al-Din and formerly was a commander of the Nusra Front terror group.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Syria Exchange Jihad Russia Turkey White House Company Trump Jewelry United States Lebanon Muhammad Ali Money September From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

3 hours ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

4 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

4 hours ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

4 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.