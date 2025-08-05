Governor SBP Visits SECP For The 33rd SBP-SECP Coordination Committee Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:51 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held the 33rd Coordination Committee Meeting at the SECP Head Office in Islamabad
The SBP-SECP Coordination Committee serves as a high-level platform for strategic dialogue and regulatory coordination between Pakistan’s two key financial regulators.
It aims to strengthen collaboration, ensure policy alignment, and drive joint initiatives for the development and stability of Pakistan’s financial system.
Governor Jameel Ahmad underscored the importance of leveraging capital markets as an alternative and sustainable source of funding for the government.
He noted that this approach would enable banks to focus more on financing the private sector and driving economic growth.
He appreciated SECP’s efforts in advancing market infrastructure and reaffirmed SBP’s commitment to collaborative reform.
SECP Chairperson, Akif Saeed, highlighted the pivotal role of banks in strengthening Pakistan’s capital markets. He emphasized that closer linkages with capital market institutions and active collaboration could enable banks to fully leverage permissible opportunities, driving market growth and broader economic development.
Key discussion areas included digital payment integration within the capital market, streamlined access to credit information for regulatory purposes, and potential solutions to address legacy credit data challenges.
The Committee also reviewed progress on initiatives related to financial product innovation, shared digital infrastructure, and regulatory alignment in emerging sectors.
Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in building a resilient, inclusive, and technology-driven financial ecosystem.
