Turkey Rejects Macron's Accusations Of Interference In French Elections - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:51 PM

Turkey Rejects Macron's Accusations of Interference in French Elections - Foreign Ministry

The Turkish Foreign Ministry rejects French President Emmanuel Macron's accusations of Ankara's interference in French elections, spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry rejects French President Emmanuel Macron's accusations of Ankara's interference in French elections, spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Macron told the France 5 broadcaster that Turkey may attempt to interfere in France's presidential election in 2022.

"Last night, a program was shown on the French state tv channel France 5 in which unfair and inconsistent accusations were made against our country ... We consider Macron's statements that Turkey will interfere in French domestic politics in the upcoming elections as dangerous.

This alienates communities of foreign origin living in the country [France]," Aksoy said in a statement.

The spokesman added that Turkey has no plans in regard to France's internal politics and only wishes prosperity to the Turkish community living there.

"Turkey is pursuing a policy based on international law on the issues of the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria and Libya. It is obvious that the publication [of Macron's statements] is deliberately prepared before the EU summit and is aimed at distorting reality, and these inconsistent claims will not achieve their goal," Aksoy added.

