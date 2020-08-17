UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Slams Armenia's Statement On Sevres Peace Treaty, Eastern Mediterranean - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:41 PM

Turkey Slams Armenia's Statement on Sevres Peace Treaty, Eastern Mediterranean - Reports

The Turkish Foreign Ministry denounced on Monday Armenia's recent remarks on the 1920 Treaty of Sevres, a document aimed at establishing peace in the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and the Balkans, which according to Yerevan was violated by Ankara's destabilizing actions in the region, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry denounced on Monday Armenia's recent remarks on the 1920 Treaty of Sevres, a document aimed at establishing peace in the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and the Balkans, which according to Yerevan was violated by Ankara's destabilizing actions in the region, media reported.

Last Monday, on the 100th anniversary of the peace treaty, 10 Armenian parties issued a joint statement reminding the international community of Turkey's obligation, as the defeated side of World War I, to recognize the countries gaining independence from it and clarifying new borders with neighbors. The treaty was rejected by Ankara.

"We see that Armenia, which attempts to present an opinion on the Eastern Mediterranean, is in fundamental error about world geography and its place in this geography. The issue here is not Lake Sevan [in Armenia], but the Eastern Mediterranean," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said, as cited by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Yerevan's statement also came amid rising geopolitical tensions between Greece, Cyprus and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean. On Sunday, Ankara announced it was sending a drillship with a military escort to the waters off the southwestern coast of Cyprus to conduct what it called seismological research until September 15.

Cyprus issued a warning via international maritime safety service Navtex, saying that Turkish activities in its exclusive economic zone and on the continental shelf were "unauthorized and illegal."

"No matter what happens, Turkey will protect its rights and the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean stemming from international law. No alliance of evil can afford to prevent that. Those who think otherwise have not learned anything from history," Aksoy noted.

The diplomat added, as cited by the news agency, that Turkey was standing by its brotherly nation, Azerbaijan, by all means.

The relationship between Armenia and Azerbaijan deteriorated in mid-July, as clashes broke out in the northern part of the border region. The countries blamed the initiation of fire on each other.

Shortly into the escalation, Ankara sent a warplane and troops to Azerbaijan to attend large-scale military drills near the Armenian borders, which prompted Armenia to ban Turkey from conducting aerial military inspections of its territory under the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

Related Topics

Africa Fire World Europe Turkey Yerevan Hami Armenia Ankara Independence Alliance Azerbaijan Cyprus Greece Middle East September Border Sunday World War Media All From

Recent Stories

NATO Does Not Threaten Belarus, Supports Its Indep ..

10 minutes ago

US Sanctions on 4 Ugandans Over Adoption Scam - Tr ..

10 minutes ago

Yale University Medical School Launches Phase 3 Tr ..

12 minutes ago

Number of Belarusians in Hospital After Protests C ..

12 minutes ago

Scorching temperature in US's Death Valley could b ..

12 minutes ago

Gap analysis report launched to identify legislati ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.