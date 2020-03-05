UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Will Refuse To Recognize April General Election In Syria - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Turkey Will Refuse to Recognize April General Election in Syria - Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Ankara considers the upcoming April general election in Syria to be devoid of legal authority and will not acknowledge it, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the office of Syrian President Bashar Assad announced that the election will be held on April 13.

"We hope that a leadership which will conduct legal and transparent election will come into power in Syria. As for the April election, it has no legal authority, just like the previous one, from which it does not differ in any way. They will have not legitimacy and will not be recognized by either the Syrian people or the international community," Kalin told journalists.

Ankara has been opposed to the Assad government, claiming it to be illegitimate and not representing the will of the Syrians.

Related Topics

Election Syria Ankara April From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

37 minutes ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

46 minutes ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

47 minutes ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

47 minutes ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

47 minutes ago

Arab ambassadors praise UAE for evacuating their c ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.