Turkey Will Refuse to Recognize April General Election in Syria - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Ankara considers the upcoming April general election in Syria to be devoid of legal authority and will not acknowledge it, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the office of Syrian President Bashar Assad announced that the election will be held on April 13.

"We hope that a leadership which will conduct legal and transparent election will come into power in Syria. As for the April election, it has no legal authority, just like the previous one, from which it does not differ in any way. They will have not legitimacy and will not be recognized by either the Syrian people or the international community," Kalin told journalists.

Ankara has been opposed to the Assad government, claiming it to be illegitimate and not representing the will of the Syrians.