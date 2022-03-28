Turkish President to Travel to Uzbekistan on Tuesday - Tashkent

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make an official visit to Uzbekistan on March 29-30, the press service of the president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Monday

"At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to our country on March 29-30,"� Mirziyoyev said in a statement.

President Erdogan is expected to participate in the second meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council during the visit.

"The agenda of talks between leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkey includes issues of further consistent development and strengthening of bilateral relations of friendship and strategic partnership, expansion of multilateral cooperation between our countries," the statement said.

The presidents will exchange opinions on the pressing issues of international and regional politics. Both sides are expected to adopt a joint statement and sign a number of bilateral documents, the statement added.