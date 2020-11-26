UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Labour Party Criticizes Government's Pay Freeze For Public Sector Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:26 PM

UK Labour Party Criticizes Government's Pay Freeze for Public Sector Workers

UK Labour Party's Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds on Thursday slammed the Conservative government's decision to freeze the pay of 1.3 million public sector workers as part a budget review to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, and warned that police, firefighters and teachers "are going to have less in their pockets to spend."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) UK Labour Party's Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds on Thursday slammed the Conservative government's decision to freeze the pay of 1.3 million public sector workers as part a budget review to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, and warned that police, firefighters and teachers "are going to have less in their pockets to spend."

"That wasn�t the right decision to make now," Dodds told Sky news broadcaster, commenting on the government's spending review for the coming year presented to parliament by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.

The proposal states that all public sector workers, with the exception of National Health Service staff and those earning less than 24,000 Pounds ($32,045) per year, will not receive a pay rise in 2021.

According to the opposition lawmaker, instead of announcing the pay freeze and a two-percent cut in foreign aid, Sunak should have seized the opportunity to build back economic confidence by taking responsible choices that would translate in recovering jobs, retaining workers and rebuilding businesses.

"I would have like him to be making savings around all the waste and mismanagement that we�ve seen of public funds over recent months," she added.

Dodds mentioned, in particular, reports that the government spent 10 billion pounds extra in personal protective equipment than was necessary, or that private companies are 10 times more likely to get government contracts if they have links to the ruling party.

UK union leaders have also condemned the pay freeze of public sector workers, with the GMB union launching an online petition to revert it.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Budget United Kingdom All Government Billion Million Jobs Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

1 minute ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago

Asad Umar chairs Planning Commission Advisory Comm ..

5 minutes ago

Sombre Thanksgiving in the US as global virus case ..

7 minutes ago

9833 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Rawalpin ..

7 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.