Ukraine Urgently Needs Missiles for German IRIS-T Systems - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Kiev urgently needs missiles for Germany's IRIS-T air defense system, which was recently delivered to Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Saturday.

"First of all, we need air defense. Germany has already supplied us with the IRIS-T system. It has been in operation for a week and has already saved many lives, especially around Kiev. Unfortunately, we only have one such system at the moment, and we are looking forward to the next delivery of ammunition, and of course the next system," Shmyhal told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, adding that he expects the next shipment in November.

The prime minister noted Ukraine's pressing need for the air defense missiles, stressing that "every day counts."

In October, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that one out of four IRIS-T air defense systems promised to Ukraine had already been delivered, while the remaining three would arrive in 2023.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the West for sending Ukraine billions Dollars worth of weapons, noting that it adds fuel to the fire and only prolongs the conflict. Moscow warned that any cargo that contained weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.