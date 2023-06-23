Open Menu

Ukraine Warns Against 'panic' After Alleged Nuclear Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Ukraine warns against 'panic' after alleged nuclear threat

Kyiv has urged Ukrainians not to panic or stockpile iodine tablets after President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russia planned to organise a radiation leak at an occupied nuclear plant

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Kyiv has urged Ukrainians not to panic or stockpile iodine tablets after President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russia planned to organise a radiation leak at an occupied nuclear plant.

Zelensky said this week that Russian forces controlling Zaporizhzhia -- Europe's biggest nuclear plant -- were planning a "terror attack" by orchestrating a radiation leak.

The Kremlin said it was a "lie" but the president's warning put many Ukrainians on alert and sent demand for iodine at many pharmacies skyrocketing.

"Read and share but don't panic! Don't play the enemy's game. President Zelensky said nothing new," the Ukrainian health ministry said late on Thursday.

"Russia is a terrorist country from which, like a monkey with a grenade, you can expect anything.

" In a separate statement on Friday, the ministry warned against the adverse effects of incorrectly administering iodine, adding that it could even be fatal.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said authorities were monitoring the situation.

"Specialists are ready for various scenarios," he said on social media.

An incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could release radioactive iodine into the atmosphere and in turn increase the risk of thyroid cancer, as happened after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

The tablets can help prevent radioactive iodine concentrating in the thyroid gland so it can be flushed out of the body naturally.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Europe Social Media Nuclear Alert Chernobyl Cancer From Share

Recent Stories

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan ..

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan

3 minutes ago
 Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exp ..

Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exports in 2022 - Export Center

3 minutes ago
 Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

3 minutes ago
 FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Me ..

FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Membership

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address ..

Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drugs, Group Will Me ..

3 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

38 minutes ago
IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in tosh ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in toshakhana case

26 minutes ago
 Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

24 minutes ago
 Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for hi ..

Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for higher education institutions: D ..

24 minutes ago
 Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area t ..

Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

24 minutes ago
 China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisi ..

China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Global Economic Recovery ..

24 minutes ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals - Treasury Department

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World